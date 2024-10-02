Governor Mutfwang recalls 4 commissioners suspended for undisclosed reasons

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, announced the recall in a statement in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on August 21, suspended Chrysanthus Dawam, the commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and Jamila Tukur, the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality.

Others suspended were; Dio Lamul, Special Adviser to the governor on Rural Development and Moses Sule, the Liaison Officer for the Mikang constituency. No reason was given for the suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT