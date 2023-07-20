ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Mohammed of Bauchi holds special prayer for rainfall

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bauchi State has been experiencing delayed rainfall, hence the prayer for divine intervention.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]

Recommended articles

Speaking shortly after the session, Mohammed said the state has been experiencing delayed rainfall, hence the prayer for divine intervention.

He enjoined residents of the state to sustain the prayers for rain to enable farmers to record bumper harvest at the end of this year's farming season.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed commended the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Islamic clerics and others, for organising the prayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the people to support government's policies and programmes to enable it to execute viable projects for sustainable development of the state.

Mohammed said that his administration had provided fertilisers and inputs at affordable prices to the farmers.

The governor reiterated government commitment to provide adequate security to the farmers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community and religious leaders have been organising special prayers to seek for divine intervention for rains in the past one week.

The special prayer session was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Ahmad Inuwa-Na'ibi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, the state Head of Civil Service, Yahuza Adamu, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mohammed of Bauchi holds special prayer for rainfall

Governor Mohammed of Bauchi holds special prayer for rainfall

Court debunks Justice Ugo's reported resignation from PEPC

Court debunks Justice Ugo's reported resignation from PEPC

Tinubu supporters protest in support of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja

Tinubu supporters protest in support of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja

Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

House of Reps rejects proposed electricity tariff increase

House of Reps rejects proposed electricity tariff increase

CSOs commends EFCC on anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

CSOs commends EFCC on anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to his medical records

Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to his medical records

Dangote Group trains 50 journalists on digital reporting, seeks stronger partnership in Abeokuta

Dangote Group trains 50 journalists on digital reporting, seeks stronger partnership in Abeokuta

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why