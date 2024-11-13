ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Makinde presents ₦678 billion budget for 2025 to Oyo Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that his vision to improve infrastructure across the state would enhance connectivity and promote economic growth through better transportation networks.

Seyi Makinde presents budget
Seyi Makinde presents budget

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 budget is tagged “Budget of Stabilisation.”

The capital expenditure is ₦343 billion, which represents 50.6% of the total budget while the recurrent expenditure is ₦335 billion, representing 49.4% of the budget. Makinde said that infrastructure development would take the largest allocation of ₦152 billion, representing 22.4% of the budget.

The governor stated that ₦145 billion was earmarked for the education sector, 21%, while ₦59 billion was for the Health sector, representing 9% of the total budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agriculture sector received ₦18 billion, representing 3% of the budget. Makinde said the budget would largely address the current economic hardship being faced by the citizens of the state. He stressed that the presentation, particularly in the infrastructure sector, was based on his administration’s commitment to extend the rehabilitation of feeder roads in all zones of the state.

The governor said that his vision to improve infrastructure across the state would enhance connectivity and promote economic growth through better transportation networks.

In his remarks, the House of Assembly Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin, said that the presentation was a crucial step in the budgetary process. Ogundoyin noted that the governor had successfully outlined the details of the 2025 budget.

He said the 2024 budget performance achieved an impressive 64 per cent, saying the collaborative efforts of government branches and stakeholders made it realisable.

“Building on this momentum, we are hopeful that the 2025 budget proposal will surpass the 2024 performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This budget will build on the successes of the 2024 budget by helping to drive socio-economic growth, foster economic recovery, and improve the overall quality of life for Oyo state residents,” he said.

The speaker pledged that the House would conduct thorough oversights of all government ministries, department and agencies in order to guarantee transparency, accountability and responsible allocation of resources.

He added that the lawmakers would speedily work on the budget for quick passage of the 2025 expenditure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal High Court to commence Christmas vacation on December 16

Federal High Court to commence Christmas vacation on December 16

Gov Okpebholo's inauguration disorder fuels worries about governance style

Gov Okpebholo's inauguration disorder fuels worries about governance style

Governor Makinde presents ₦678 billion budget for 2025 to Oyo Assembly

Governor Makinde presents ₦678 billion budget for 2025 to Oyo Assembly

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Men of the Nigerian police

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

FCT Police arrest 3 imposters in 'One Chance' robbery, recover cars & weapons

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter:NA]

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja