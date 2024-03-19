ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris plans to place political thugs under a token stipend and train them on skills acquisition.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Bala-Fingiller disclosed this at a weekly press briefing organised by the State Ministry of Information and Culture, held in Birnin Kebbi, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing is being organised by the ministry to showcase the achievements of the present administration in less than a year.

The commissioner said: "Gov. Nasir Idris has directed me to scout for famous political thugs, to put them under a token stipend and train them on skills acquisition.

“This is with a view to, not only curbing thuggery, but also making them to become productive, self-reliant and if possible employers of labour.”

He added that the ministry was organising a sensitisation programme for the youths in all the 21 local government areas of the state on the importance of skills training as well as the dangers of drug abuse.

“The programme is under the umbrella of Kebbi Youth Council, it also engages foreign agencies on youth development programmes with the desire to complement the efforts of Kebbi Government in providing our teeming youths with means of survival and self-reliance,” he said.

According to him, the ministry had already made adequate arrangements to construct a standard skills acquisition training centre in each of the four Emirates of the state purposely for the training of the youths.

The commissioner identified success stories in beach soccer, winning of 2022 Beach Soccer League hosted by the Kebbi government, participation and winning of of Lagos International Beach Soccer Championship and ranking of Kebbi Beach Soccer Team as number one in Nigeria among others.

Speaking on the marketing of football players across Europe and the Middle East, Bala-Fingiller said, six players were already on trial, while some were preparing for Portugal for trial and signing subsequent contracts for the 2023/2024 football season.

He added that the state government through the ministry, sponsored the Referees Development Programme which resulted in the nomination of its two referees into the FIFA Grading Programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

