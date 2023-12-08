ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Fintiri presents ₦225.8bn 2024 budget for Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The budget is higher than ₦175 billion approved for 2023.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
The budget is higher than ₦175 billion approved for 2023. Presenting the budget tagged: “Budget of Re-engineering”, Fintiri said it would focus on the development of critical infrastructure in the state.

He said the estimate included ₦114.5 billion capital expenditure representing 51% and ₦111.3 recurrent expenditure representing 49.5%. The governor said the budget would be finance from ₦68.3 billion statutory allocation; ₦22.2 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), ₦16 billion exchange rate difference, ₦1 billion ecological fund, ₦47.7 billion Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.

Finitiri said the budget would provide necessary funds to fast track infrastructure development in critical sectors such as education, security, health and social services. The Speaker, Mr Wesley Bahtaya said the legislators would ensure speedy passage of the bill.

While commending the governor over the full implementation of the 2023 budget, Bahtaya attributed the cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislature to strict adherence to the principles of separation of powers.

