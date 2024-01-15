Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

The governor announced this at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Cenotaph, Alagbaka, Akure. Aiyedatiwa, who presented cheques to the beneficiaries at the occasion, said the gesture was a honour to the fallen heroes.

The governor said the micro-credit loan scheme for widows of departed heroes was zero interest rate and a unique programme of the current administration. While stressing the importance of tangible support beyond words for soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, Aiyedatiwa solicited for charity works and assistance for their dependants and widows.

“Today’s event affords us the opportunity to call to mind the memories of our late Governor, my boss and mentor, an icon, a political hero, a courageous and dogged fighter, a Civilian but Military-spirited man – Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The gallant civilian-soldier fought doggedly alongside other South-West governors to strengthen our security architecture in the South-Western region when some forces were threatening the peaceful existence of our dear people.

”The struggle led by this perfect gentleman of blessed memory gave birth to the ‘Amotekun Corps’, the South-West Security Network, an outfit purposely established to complement the National Security Agencies,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa reiterated the need for financial and material support to the legionnaire for the welfare of widows and dependants of fallen heroes. He commended the success of the Emblem Appeal Fund, raising ₦3 million, and acknowledged contributions from various individuals, groups and institutions.

Aiyedatiwa sued for peace in the November 16 governorship election in the state, urging stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.