ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor acknowledged the inspiring and uplifting zeal which he has demonstrated toward a successful music career.

Davido and Gov Adeleke [Legit.ng]
Davido and Gov Adeleke [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday in Osogbo. Adeleke, extolled Davido’s virtues, endearing personality and incredible exploits in the music industry, noting that he had been rendering entertainment and soul-stirring melodies to a global audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged the ‘inspiring and uplifting’ zeal which he had demonstrated toward a successful music career. The governor lauded the popular musician’s passionate interest in uplifting others, manifesting in his mentoring other musicians to stardom.

He also commended the hip-hop singer for using his God-given wealth to support the downtrodden and the needy, thanking God for his life and the lives he had been able to touch.

“Happy birthday to my son, David Adeleke (a.k.a Davido).

“David’s birthday is a reminder of God’s greatness and the unlimited grace served to the Adeleke dynasty through him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the years, David was able to show us what hard-work and dedication to one’s dream can achieve, and through his talent, the music industry, not just in Nigeria, but the whole world, has been far more enriched.

“As he marks a new age today, I acknowledge not just the collective consciousness that his music has energised but also, the hopes about the future that he inspires through his work and charities.

“May his new age be blessed with good health and sound mind, while trusting God Almighty to continue to uphold him so that his creativity will continue to resonate with us and, as such, lighten up homes and bless lives,” Adeleke remarked.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide