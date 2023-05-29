Governor Abiodun releases 49 prisoners to celebrate 2nd term in office

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiodun and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, took the oath of allegiance and oath of office, administered by Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu.

NAN also reports that the governor ordered the immediate release of 49 convicts who were currently in different correctional facilities across the state.

Delivering his inaugural speech, the governor that said his administration would continue to work tirelessly for the development and progress of the state.

Abiodun said that his second term would build on the successes recorded in the last four years.

He said that he would remain focused and not be distracted, pledging to continue to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state

The governor said that he would complete the 250-bed hospital project and open up the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate embarked upon by his predecessor.

He pointed out that the next four years would focus more on several key areas of the economy.

Abiodun further stated that he would complete all the ongoing projects, such as roads and an agro-cargo/commercial airport, saying that his administration would achieve its set target in the health sector.

"We will move speedily to deliver more dividends of democracy. We will provide over 1,000 jobs for our youths and sustain the momentum we have achieved as the industrial capital of Nigeria.

"Our state has come a long way. We will develop new policies and we will not rest on our oars. We are committed to making a difference and fulfil all our promises.

"Let me restate what I have said times without number: we do not promise you that we will do everything but I can assure you that we will do whatever we promise to do and we will do them well," he said.

The governor said that he had signed the appropriate warrant ordering the immediate release of 49 convicts who were currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across the state.

"I have also signed a warrant ordering that the death sentences imposed on the three persons on death row be immediately converted into prison sentences," he said.

