Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture is in fulfilment of the promise the state governor made.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]

The Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Lekan Adeniran, in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta said the gesture was in fulfilment of the promise the state governor made.

“The governor had promised to pay ₦10,000 to indigent pupils and students in the state’s primary and secondary schools,” he said.

Adeniran quoted Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the state’s Commissioner for Education, as saying the payment was one of the strategies to provide succor to parents. He said Arigbabu, while monitoring the disbursement of the money in some schools in Abeokuta, noted that the gesture was as a result of the present economic situation in the country.

The money is meant to provide succor to pupils and their parents.

“In view of the economic realities in the country, the governor decided to provide succor to the people of the state using a set of multiple approaches to achieve this.

“We have over 2,000 primary and secondary schools in all the four divisions of the state, and 100,000 learners in these schools would receive 10,000 each,” the Commissioner was quoted as saying.

Arigbabu said further that government decided to pay through parents whose children were in public primary and secondary schools as the children do not have bank accounts due to their age.

“As we meet and give the parents the governor’s message, they are receiving the alerts for payment. The governor’s gesture is to support the parents in meeting their children’s needs,” he added.

The Commissioner disclosed also that 50,000 students of Ogun origin in both public and private tertiary institutions had been captured to be paid ₦50,000 each. According to the statement, some of the schools visited by Arigbabu include; Baptist Boys High School (Junior), Lisabi Grammar School, African Church Grammar School and Abeokuta Grammar School.

Others included; Saje High School, Ebenezer Grammar School, Unity High School, Ebenezer Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Saje, Holy Prophets Primary School and Agunbiade Victory High School, all in Abeokuta.

News Agency Of Nigeria

