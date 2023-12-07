Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Aminu Shehu, the Chairman and Mr Markus Luka, the Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Ilorin.

The statement indicated that the governor also approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the state, and the country at large. The governor said “this will improve the quality and standard of nursing care, in line with global best practices.”

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives appreciated the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met its demands.

