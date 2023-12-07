ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the state, and the country at large.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Aminu Shehu, the Chairman and Mr Markus Luka, the Secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Ilorin.

The statement indicated that the governor also approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill the vacuum created by the brain drain in the state, and the country at large. The governor said “this will improve the quality and standard of nursing care, in line with global best practices.”

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives appreciated the Executive Secretary of the state Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met its demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association also commended AbdulRazaq for the approval and the recruitment of more nurses, saying it would boost manpower and healthcare delivery in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive