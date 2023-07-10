Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

The decision aims to proactively address the issue of flooding and prioritise the safety of the state's residents.

Deputy Governor Hon. Faruq Jobe issued the order after personally inspecting several flooded areas in Katsina city. Stressing the need to control flooding, Jobe assigned the responsibility to the URPB for identifying and demolishing any structures situated on waterways.

Jobe emphasised that the demolition of all structures constructed on waterways is crucial to restore the natural flow of water and ensure unobstructed channels constructed by the government.

The recent flood severely affected various communities including Sabon-Ungwa, Tudun Katsira, Kofar Kaura, Kofar Marusa, and Kofar Kwaya. Jobe attributed the causes of this devastation to illegal structures and the indiscriminate dumping of waste by residents, especially in drainages.

Jobe announced, "We have instructed the state Urban and Regional Planning Board to demolish all houses and other structures built on waterways in the affected communities, allowing unrestricted water flow. Additionally, the board will engage with the affected individuals to develop a plan that facilitates the immediate reconstruction of water channels, which have been obstructed by these unauthorised structures, thus preventing further flooding in the state."

He urged residents to refrain from the indiscriminate dumping of waste, construction on waterways, and to adopt good hygiene practices in order to combat flooding effectively.

Highlighting the efforts made by the previous administration of Aminu Bello Masari, Jobe acknowledged the substantial financial resources invested in constructing drainages to mitigate flooding. However, these efforts were undermined by the actions of a few individuals who chose to build on waterways.

In terms of flood control measures, Jobe disclosed that the current administration under Dikko Umaru Radda has already initiated the expansion and rehabilitation of drainages across the state.

