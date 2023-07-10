ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

Ima Elijah

Jobe disclosed that the current administration has already initiated the expansion and rehabilitation of drainages.

Flood destroys 2,026 houses, 95 farms in Kano (Daily Nigerian)
Flood destroys 2,026 houses, 95 farms in Kano (Daily Nigerian)

Recommended articles

The decision aims to proactively address the issue of flooding and prioritise the safety of the state's residents.

Deputy Governor Hon. Faruq Jobe issued the order after personally inspecting several flooded areas in Katsina city. Stressing the need to control flooding, Jobe assigned the responsibility to the URPB for identifying and demolishing any structures situated on waterways.

Jobe emphasised that the demolition of all structures constructed on waterways is crucial to restore the natural flow of water and ensure unobstructed channels constructed by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent flood severely affected various communities including Sabon-Ungwa, Tudun Katsira, Kofar Kaura, Kofar Marusa, and Kofar Kwaya. Jobe attributed the causes of this devastation to illegal structures and the indiscriminate dumping of waste by residents, especially in drainages.

Jobe announced, "We have instructed the state Urban and Regional Planning Board to demolish all houses and other structures built on waterways in the affected communities, allowing unrestricted water flow. Additionally, the board will engage with the affected individuals to develop a plan that facilitates the immediate reconstruction of water channels, which have been obstructed by these unauthorised structures, thus preventing further flooding in the state."

He urged residents to refrain from the indiscriminate dumping of waste, construction on waterways, and to adopt good hygiene practices in order to combat flooding effectively.

Highlighting the efforts made by the previous administration of Aminu Bello Masari, Jobe acknowledged the substantial financial resources invested in constructing drainages to mitigate flooding. However, these efforts were undermined by the actions of a few individuals who chose to build on waterways.

In terms of flood control measures, Jobe disclosed that the current administration under Dikko Umaru Radda has already initiated the expansion and rehabilitation of drainages across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to assess the immediate needs of the recent flood victims, ensuring the provision of necessary relief materials by the government.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

'APC chairman can't boast of my electoral success' - Ex-Karu council boss asserts membership

'APC chairman can't boast of my electoral success' - Ex-Karu council boss asserts membership

5,000 households relocates, receives ₦35,000 to avert flood disasters in North West states

5,000 households relocates, receives ₦35,000 to avert flood disasters in North West states

Oyebanji charges Police, DSS, Amotekun to arrest abductors of Ekiti APC chairman

Oyebanji charges Police, DSS, Amotekun to arrest abductors of Ekiti APC chairman

Buhari hails Tinubu on ECOWAS chairmanship

Buhari hails Tinubu on ECOWAS chairmanship

DSS denies arresting Senator Yari for refusing to pick Tinubu's phone call

DSS denies arresting Senator Yari for refusing to pick Tinubu's phone call

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB