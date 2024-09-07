ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf to reward Kano headteachers found working during vacation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor promised to continue to pay unscheduled visits to schools and government projects to ensure education was of good quality.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

The head teachers were preparing for the 2024/2025 academic session starting next week, when Governor Abba Kabir paid unscheduled visits to the schools.

Yusuf instantly announced the gesture during the unscheduled visits to Tsanyawa Central and Model Primary Schools where he met the headmasters on their duty posts.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said that the governor was impressed by the headmasters’ commitment to duty demonstrated by being in office while schools are on vacation.

It quoted Yusuf as saying that after consulting with the Commissioner of Education, the government would determine a suitable reward to boost the morale of the head teachers and inspire others to emulate them.

Yusuf further said that as part of the ongoing State of Emergency on Education, the two schools visited would be prioritised to create an improved environment for teaching and learning.

The governor promised to continue to pay unscheduled visits to schools and government projects to ensure education was of good quality, while ongoing projects were executed according to agreed standards.

In their separate remarks, the Head Teachers of Tsanyawa Central Primary School, Malam Ismaila Alhassan, and of Model Primary, Malam Magaji Sule, appreciated the governor’s efforts to revive education in the state.

