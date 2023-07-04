Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security in Kano

Represented by his deputy, Malam Aminu Gwarzo, the governor congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 for their involvement in the programmes.

Yusuf said he was eagerly awaiting their report and pledged to ensure diligent implementation of their findings and recommendations to bolster the state’s industrialisation, energy, security and climate change status.

The Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, leading the delegation, expressed gratitude to the governor for the warm reception. Omotayo said that their primary objective in Kano was to engage with key stakeholders involved in industrialisation.

The group would to analyze and identify challenges faced by industries in the state, particularly in the areas of power and climate change, with a focus on understanding their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Dr Baffa Bichi, the Secretary to the State Government, lauded NIPSS for selecting Kano state as one of the seven states for their study tour.

He assured the delegation that the state government would provide all necessary support and resources to facilitate their research, ensuring the generation of valuable findings for effective implementation within the state.