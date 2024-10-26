ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Yusuf described the loss as ”saddening” but found solace in the belief that Abubakar has returned to Allah’s mercy.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

The young boy passed away on Thursday morning, just days after undergoing a successful bone marrow transplant in an Indian hospital.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Government House, Usman Gwadabe on Saturday in Kano.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants him Jannatul Firdausi.

The funeral is slated for Saturday (Today) at Dawakin Tofa town by 4 pm.

News Agency Of Nigeria

