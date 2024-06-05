Gov Yusuf empowers 465 Kano street hawkers with ₦50,000

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf at the presentation of cash to the beneficiaries, said that the empowerment programme is targeted at nine clusters within the Kano metropolis.

He said that the exercise's main aim is to enhance the beneficiaries’ trades and skills, promoting self-sufficiency and dignity.

The beneficiaries, who specialise in hawking various items like car decorations, accessories and kitchen utensils, were commended by the Governor for their resilience and determination to earn a decent living.

Yusuf emphasised his administration’s priority to support vulnerable groups, including youths and women to improve their socio-economic status.

“This initiative followed a previous empowerment programme for 5,200 women, who received ₦50,000 each, equivalent to N₦26 million.

“The programme has yielded positive results with beneficiaries experiencing increased socio-economic status."