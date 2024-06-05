ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yusuf empowers 465 Kano street hawkers with ₦50,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf emphasised his administration’s priority to support vulnerable groups, including youths and women to improve their socio-economic status.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf at the presentation of cash to the beneficiaries, said that the empowerment programme is targeted at nine clusters within the Kano metropolis.

He said that the exercise's main aim is to enhance the beneficiaries’ trades and skills, promoting self-sufficiency and dignity.

The beneficiaries, who specialise in hawking various items like car decorations, accessories and kitchen utensils, were commended by the Governor for their resilience and determination to earn a decent living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf emphasised his administration’s priority to support vulnerable groups, including youths and women to improve their socio-economic status.

“This initiative followed a previous empowerment programme for 5,200 women, who received 50,000 each, equivalent to N26 million.

“The programme has yielded positive results with beneficiaries experiencing increased socio-economic status."

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously, expanding their businesses to generate a positive multiplier effect in the community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo wants governors to focus more on food security

Obasanjo wants governors to focus more on food security

No merger talks with any party, we're capable of winning elections – PDP

No merger talks with any party, we're capable of winning elections – PDP

Heritage Bank customers throng headquarters for payment

Heritage Bank customers throng headquarters for payment

FULL TEXT: FG releases approved version of National Anthem, melody coming soon

FULL TEXT: FG releases approved version of National Anthem, melody coming soon

Gov Yusuf empowers 465 Kano street hawkers with ₦50,000

Gov Yusuf empowers 465 Kano street hawkers with ₦50,000

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia