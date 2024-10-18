Gov Yusuf donates ₦100 million to support victims of Jigawa fire disaster

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fuel tanker exploded on Tuesday night in Jigawa, killing at least 153 people who had rushed to the scene of the accident.

This is contained in a statement by Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano`s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Friday. Yusuf announced the donation during a condolence visit to Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa on Thursday in Dutse.

Yusuf emphasised that the donation was meant to provide relief to the families of those who lost their lives and to support the treatment of those injured during the incident. He highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two states, underscoring Kano’s solidarity with its neighbours during such a time of grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor extended his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families and those recovering from injuries, offering prayers for the Almighty to prevent future tragedies of that nature.

Responding, Namadi expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Jigawa, thanking the Kano government for the support. He assured that the funds would be judiciously used to aid the victims and their families.