Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Government has distributed food items and cows to Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) and inmates of 13 rehabilitation centres for the mentally retarded.

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs(Credit: The Conclave Online Newspaper)

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa-Bichi, said the gesture was an annual event to host PLWDs and ensure that they did not feel isolated during the celebration.

The items that were distributed included rice, vegetable oil, cows, rams and also cash to enable them to buy firewood and condiments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries included the Emir of the Deaf, Emir of the Blind, Emir of the Physically-Challenged and Emir of the Lepers, with their chiefs from the five emirates of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya.

Others were the chairmen and secretaries of the associations of albinos, blind and spinal cord patients, among others. According to him, the 13 rehabilitation centres for the mentally retarded include; Dawakin Kudu, Gaya, Dorayi, Bichi, Danbatta, Minjibir, Wudil, Sumaila, Tudun Wada, Rano, Karaye and Shahuci.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi-Kubarachi, commended the governor for the gesture. He advised residents to avoid flooding by clearing the drainages in front of their houses.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Emir of the Blind, Alhaji Ado Halilu, commended the government for the gesture and promised that the items would be used judiciously.

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

