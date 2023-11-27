Gov Yusuf appoints Musa as state's new Head of Civil Service

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa in Kano on Monday. The appointment followed the recent voluntary resignation of the former head of service, Alhaji Usman Bala Mni, who was retained by the present administration from its inception in May, 2023.

A seasoned civil servant who served in various government ministries, departments and agencies in Kano for over three decades, the new head of service hailed from Kiru local government area of the state.

Musa served as the Permanent Secretary, Kano Government House, Council Affairs Directorate, Administration and General Services of Cabinet Office, Ministry of Special Duties, and Servicom Directorate.

He holds a BSc. in International Relations from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and another Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration from the Bayero University, Kano and another Masters degree in Strategy and Security Administration from Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna.