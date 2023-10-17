ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the deployment of more personnel will aid in the control of farmers/herders clashes, protection of lives and property.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Babawale Afolabi, on Tuesday in Abuja. According to the statement, Yahaya made the request during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi.

The governor, addressing senior officers of the Corps, said that the deployment of more personnel, specifically men of the Agro Rangers unit, will aid in the control of farmers/herders clashes, school security and protection of lives and property.

“The demand for additional deployment of Agro Rangers personnel before the end of October is to avert incidences of clashes as the movement of cattle rearers usually commences at that period.

“The deployment of your personnel will be of immense benefits to control clashes and mediate conflict if any arises.

“If the security of lives and property is achieved, this would result in food security,” he said.

According to him, Gombe shares borders with five states most of whom have suffered crises and have migrated into Gombe, hence making it populated and vulnerable to incidences of insecurity.

The governor decried the high rate of out-of-school children, especially girls, in the state due to closure of many girls boarding schools. Yahaya solicited the assistance of the Corps in reversing the situation by ensuring a safe and secure environment for learning, describing the NSCDC as a major security stakeholder.

The governor, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, assured the CG of the continuous cooperation of the Forum in security matters. Responding, the NSCDC boss assured Yahaya of his agency’s cooperation and collaboration in ensuring proper protection of residents and infrastructure in Gombe.

Audi said that the request on deployment of more personnel will be attended to upon the completion of the ongoing quarterly training of Agro Rangers personnel. He explained that the Agro Rangers, as a special unit of the Corps, had resolved more than 1,000 cases nationwide while providing security to farmers and agro-allied investments.

He further said that as a lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure, his administration will respond to the protection of schools in Gombe State under the Safe Schools Project whose Headquarters is housed by the Corps.

