Gov Umo Eno launches ARISE Agenda

Gov Umo Eno launches ARISE Agenda
Addressing a diverse audience, Governor Eno expressed his commitment to achieving global best democratic practices in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. He emphasized that the ARISE Agenda and its economic blueprints have been holistically crafted to address the challenges faced by the state while fostering sustainable development.

Akwa Ibom State Government launches ARISE Agenda.
Furthermore, he expressed his support for the creative industry in Akwa Ibom State.

He called on local entertainers to form an umbrella body under the auspices of the "Akwa Ibom Creative Association". The Governor pledged to pay a premium to the development of local content, recognizing the significant contributions of the creative sector to the state's cultural identity and economic potential.

The Governor urged all stakeholders to unite and work together in a concerted effort to achieve the effective actualization of the ARISE Agenda. He emphasized that the success of the agenda relied on the collective contributions and dedication of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa Ibom State Government launches ARISE Agenda.
In her opening remarks, the Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi appreciated the Governor for standing out to prove he is a great leader sent by God to usher in a paradigm shift in the governance landscape of the State.

Senator Eyakenyi said Governor Eno has availed Akwa Ibom people with the ARISE Agenda as a guiding principle, especially, key stakeholders on their path towards contributing to the success of the present administration.

Akwa Ibom State Government launches ARISE Agenda.
Disclosing the key component of The ARISE Agenda, Mrs Uduakobong Inam, the Economic Adviser to the Governor said the initiative is a conceptualised comprehensive framework, anchored on five key pillars, to build upon the achievements of previous administrations and take the state to new heights.

According to Mrs Inam, the primary focus areas include Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Educational Advancement.

She said through these core pillars, the government seeks to bolster existing economic efforts while fostering a more vibrant, inclusive, diversified, and highly industrialized economy for Akwa Ibom.

Akwa Ibom State Government launches ARISE Agenda.
The agenda-setting event received goodwill messages from prominent sons of the State, among them were: the Political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Sen. Effiong Bob, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot represented by Justice Archibong Archibong, Ambassador Assam Assam, the Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong and Engr. Uwem Okoko, the Managing Director, Hensek Integrated Services.

The launch also featured the decoration of ARISE Agenda ambassadors by the Governor. Those decorated with the prestigious honour as ARISE Ambassadors were; the First Lady of the State, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, Peoples Democratic Party State Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Enobong Uwah, Senator Effiong Bob, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, Elder Ben Udobia, among others.

