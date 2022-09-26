RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has promised that urgent help will come the way of those facing serious flood threats in the state.

Soludo who was represented by Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, his Chief of Staff said this when he went on a physical tour of flood devastated areas to ascertain the challenges in the area and the extent of damage caused.

The Chief of Staff, who was accompanied by Sir Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the governor directed the visit following alarm raised by residents of the area.

Mr Arinze Awogu, a former Chairman of Ogbaru, had called on the Federal and Anambra Governments to rescue the area as it was fast being submerged.

Ezeajughi, who was alarmed by the rising water levels, assured that the state government would liaise with the Federal Government to ensure quick evacuation of people and their property.

According to him, everything that needs to be done will be done and fastly too, to ameliorate the sufferings of the affected people, as well as safeguard lives and property.

Speaking during the visit, Awogu who is the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, thanked Soludo for his concern for welfare of the people of the area.

He expressed hope that the governor would make good his promise to urgently intervene and called ont the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately send relief materials to complement the efforts of the state.

“For about two decades now, Ogbaru people have lost billions of naira and human lives due to the yearly flooding, so we want all hands to be on deck to checkmate the ugly menace which is threatening the livelihood and existence of Ogbaru.

“What you have seen is a tip of an iceberg, if nothing tangible and drastic is done urgently, Ogbaru Council Area and other riverine communities in the state may face extinction due to continuous flooding over the years,” he said.

Other officials who joined the team were Mr TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Felix Odimegwu, Commissioner for Environment and Mr Nnamdi Esimai, the Coordinator of Local Emergency Management Committee.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

