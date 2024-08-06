Gov Soludo launches Anambra Electoral Commission for upcoming LG elections

Soludo inaugurated the six-member commission, chaired by Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe, in Awka. He urged the members of the Commission to render nothing short of sterling service to the people of Anambra.

The governor stated that the terms of reference of the commission include organising, undertaking and supervising all elections and matters about elections to the elective offices in the LG councils in the state.

He said the commission’s function under the Anambra Electoral Law 2024, shall include the division of the area of the LG into wards or constituencies as prescribed by law for the elections to be conducted.