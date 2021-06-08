Gov Sanwo-Olu says T.B Joshua’s death painful

He said that the death of the founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian megachurch, came as a rude shock.

He urged the family of the deceased, friends, associates, Church members, the people and Government of Ondo State, to take heart and accept it in good faith.

According to him, no doubt that the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but all must always take solace in God.

”This is especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like Joshua, who impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively.

”The pastoral, wise counsel and philanthropic gestures of Joshua will be sorely missed by all.

”His philanthropic gesture will be missed by the less privileged and the entire members of the Church, especially, in Ikotun axis of Lagos State, where he played active roles as a cleric and a philanthropist.