Gov. Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Speaker for exemplary leadership

The governor thanked the speaker for his effective leadership of the legislative arm of government, noting that the successes recorded by his administration were because of the constant backing of the legislature.

He noted that the people of Lagos are proud of the speaker and the other lawmakers for passing bills that had made the state the centre of attraction to foreign investors.

Sanwo-Olu said the harmonious relationship between the executive and the House is a definition of the unique purpose of separation of power as spelt out in the constitution.

According to him, “what we are seeing in Lagos today is the result of the rancour-free, close relationship that exists between us and the legislature.”

The governor expressed his confidence that the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would emerge victorious at the presidential poll.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu laid the foundation for the successes recorded by modern-day Lagos State while declaring that Nigeria needs Tinubu as the president of the country.

“Tinubu never discriminated in appointment of the right people into positions whether in terms of religion or ethnicity,” he said.

In his remarks, Obasa said there are positive projections already in favour of Tinubu.

“Tinubu has sacrificed and created the direction for development and progress, started the foundation and began the structure upon which successive administrations have built.

“That same Asiwaju is ready to lead Nigeria away from our usual challenges. Nigerians know that we sincerely need him.

“That is why I am happy that recent surveys and analysis point to his victory at the polls, the most recent being the SBM’s projection showing that Tinubu would win more of the states of the federation.

“We must double our efforts to see him win,” he said.

In his sermon, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, who is Lead Pastor at Harvesters International Christian Centre, urged the guests to always understand and thank God for His mercies upon them as thanksgiving is the best way to appreciate God.