Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba Bus Terminal

He added the project was also in the interest of his administration’s drive to consistently provide ultramodern infrastructure to meet the transportation needs of residents.

According to him, Yaba features prominently in the Lagos State Transportation Master Plan because of its peculiar nature as a melting pot of various commercial and academic activities making it a tech hub.

”Its evolution over the years places a lot of responsibility on government to ensure that its dynamism and growth are sustained through balanced development.

”The facility being commissioned today is a world-class terminal from which buses will originate and terminate.

Pulse Nigeria

”I am happy to inform you that in the next 18 months, the Yaba Bus Terminal will be integrated with the Red Line Yaba Rail Station that is being constructed a few metres from this place.

”Once the rail line is completed, passengers will be able to choose the transportation mode they prefer to get to their destinations.

”Yaba Bus Terminal reflects our vision for regulated bus services, which the Lagos State Government currently champions,” he said.

The governor said that the goal of the administration’s Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) was to bring the bus transport system to international standard.

”I appeal to our esteemed citizens to protect this bus terminal and all other projects that are being provided for our good. It is our collective responsibility to protect our infrastructure.

”If you notice any abnormality, do not hesitate to say something about it. It is your civic duty to report wrongdoing and the destruction of our public assets/infrastructure to the security agencies and government officials for prompt action,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the Yaba Bus Terminal would be the third to be inaugurated by the governor in the life of the administration.

Oladeinde said that though the contract was awarded in March 2017, but there was no significant construction activity on the project until recently.

”Since the governor is an affirmed apostle of continuity, he gave the marching order for the completion of this imposing terminal.

”Previously, the governor had commissioned the Oyingbo Bus Terminal and recently the MMA Mafoluku Bus Terminal.

”Other terminals at Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojota and Ajah are at different stages of completion but we are optimistic that they would be completed before the end of this year,” he said.