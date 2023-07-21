Gov. Sani lauds troops for decimating bandits in the State
The governor assured that the state government would continue to strengthen partnerships with security forces to tackle current and emerging security threats.
His media aide, Mr Muhammad Lawal stated in Kaduna that the governor particularly commended the troops for flushing out bandits in Kagarko-Iche, Takalafiya, Gidan Makeri and Jangala communities in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.
“The successes recorded have been attributable to increased surveillance and coordinated action of security forces,’’ Lawal quoted the governor as saying.
The governor noted that massive deployment of troops to troubled areas around the state had led to a decline in banditry and kidnapping and the resumption of economic activities in the areas.
