Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Sunday, commended Fayemi for using his good offices to impact positively on the lives of the people of Ekiti.

“As you clock 55 today, I join your family, brother governors, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life, which has so far been marked by outstanding accomplishments.

“Our Chairman, on behalf of my family, the Government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you on your birthday, and I pray that the Almighty God will never cease to bless you immensely.

“I also pray that Almighty God gives you wisdom, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy this day to the fullest, our Chairman! Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola said.