Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Represented by Dr Comfort Oko, during the visit to some of the Street urchins, Mrs Otu interacted with them and promised to better the lives of the vulnerable children in the state. She said that the visit was to identify their specific needs and develop a comprehensive plan to address them.

The governor’s spouse said the initiative was aimed at providing succour, psychosocial support, education, and livelihood opportunities to the vulnerable children. She admonished the children not to see their condition as irredeemable and to also be of good behaviour.

Mrs Otu emphasised the importance of nurturing the potential of every child and creating an inclusive society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will do all that we can to ensure you have a better life. Be rest assured that hope us not lost,” she said.

During the visit, Mrs Otu’s Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Jeff Adamade, engaged in meaningful conversations with the street children and listened to their stories and their challenges.