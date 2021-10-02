RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa mourns ex-Delta Military Administrator, Ibrahim Kefas

Okowa says Kefas was a renowned officer, administrator and politician, who was PDP chairman in Taraba after retirement from the military.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday in Asaba condoled with the Kefas family and Taraba over the demise of former Military Administrator of Delta, retired Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas.

Kefas was from Wukari in Taraba. He reportedly died on Friday at an Abuja hospital during a brief illness.

He was aged 73 years.

In a statement signed by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, his Chief Press Secretary, Gov. Okowa also commiserated with Wukari community over the sad incident.

He said late Kefas was a renowned officer, administrator and politician, who was PDP chairman in Taraba after retirement from the military.

He said that the deceased distinguished himself as Military Administrator of Cross River and Delta states between 1993 and 1996.

According to the governor, as military administrator, the departed Kefas contributed immensely to the development of the states where he served.

On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with the Kefas family, the people of Wukari and the Taraba State government on the passing away of retired Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas.

“The late Kefas was an accomplished officer, administrator and statesman, who will be remembered for epitomising service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development while in service.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, particularly those whose lives he impacted,’’ Okowa said.

The Delta governor prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and associates to bear the loss.

