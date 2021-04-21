Gov Okowa condemns communal disputes, says no land is worth the blood of any Deltan

Okowa handed the advice in Asaba while receiving the report of the judicial commission of inquiry into the boundary dispute between Ozoro and Oleh communities in Isoko North and Isoko South local government areas.

According to him, there is no amount of land that should actually lead to the death of any person, whether the person is from Oleh, Ozoro or any other part of the state.

The governor assured that the commission’s report will be processed with a view to raising a White Paper that will permanently resolve the boundary dispute between both feuding communities.

"We will process both the findings and recommendations through the normal processes that it has to go through and we will be able to come out with a white paper as quickly as possible.

"We want to assure you of that because the only way we can truly say `thank you’ is to ensure that the work you have brought forth and spent your time to be able to present the report today translates to peace among our people of Ozoro and Oleh communities," he said.

He commended the chairman and members of the judicial commission for turning in their report on time, and expressed hope that the findings and recommendations of the commission will help significantly in engendering peaceful co-existence in the two communities.