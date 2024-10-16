Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was part of interventions by the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) supported by the World Bank Group and other stakeholders.

The 20km road was the first phase of an over 65km network of rural roads in the state aimed at creating access to farms, farming communities, and markets to ensure food security in the state.

Gov. Ododo, while flagging off the construction, emphasised the pivotal role of rural roads in the development agenda of his administration. Ododo stated that rural roads would not only enhance transportation but would serve as catalysts for rural economic growth and food security in the state.

“This administration believes that rural roads will provide access and connectivity to farmers and traders as part of his administration’s broader strategy to enhance rural development and bring governance closer to the people.

“We are appealing to benefiting communities to take ownership of the project and ensure its good usage and management,” he said.

The governor, however, advised contractors handling the project not to divert project funds but should demonstrate a high level of integrity and professionalism. Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Abdulmutalib Mohammed, said the project was meant to benefit farmers by reducing the cost of transportation.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of RAAMP, Aminu Bodinga, represented by Joy Amadi, commended Gov. Ododo for his unwavering commitment to rural development. Bodinga noted that rural development would enhance connectivity and access to markets, social services, and opportunities that were previously out of reach by rural dwellers.

The State Coordinator of the project, Sheidu Obansa, said the network of rural roads would expose the communities to opportunities and promote agricultural development in the state.

