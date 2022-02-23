RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Obiano, wife pay `farewell visit` to Buhari

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, on Wednesday, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by the Anambra state Governor, Willy Obiano (L) and wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano. [Twitter: Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

NAN gathered that Obiano, who would be handing over the mantle of leadership of the state to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17, was on a farewell visit to the president.

NAN reports that the governor’s wife also paid a similar visit to the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

Obiano, who will be completing his second term of four years in March, however, declined comment on his visit to the Villa.

