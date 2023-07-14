Gov. Obaseki takes charge of govt revenue for proper supervision
In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said a review of the state’s revenue till date, showed that the state government’s earnings fell under the ₦30 billion target.
According to Osagie, “At the end of the month of June, 2023, the governor’s office reviewed the year-to-date revenue status of the government, showing that earnings fell under the ₦30 billion target.
“On account of that, the governor has queried all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of revenue-generating agencies, including the local government Chiefs, who have not met their mid-year targets.
“He ordered that they are now to come under the direct supervision of the Governor’s Office to ensure the attainment of the ₦62 billion target at the end of the year,” Osagie said in the statement.
