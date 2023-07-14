Gov. Obaseki takes charge of govt revenue for proper supervision

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said a review of the state’s revenue till date, showed that the state government’s earnings fell under the ₦30 billion target.

According to Osagie, “At the end of the month of June, 2023, the governor’s office reviewed the year-to-date revenue status of the government, showing that earnings fell under the ₦30 billion target.

“On account of that, the governor has queried all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of revenue-generating agencies, including the local government Chiefs, who have not met their mid-year targets.

ADVERTISEMENT