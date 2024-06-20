Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

The victim was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community, Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. A source said that Glory, 22, was on her way home after processing her clearance forms when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Her corpse was later dropped close to her mother’s house. In a statement by the state government in Benin, communications and orientation commissioner Chris Nehikhare expressed shock and sadness over the incident.