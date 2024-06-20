ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was on her way home after processing her clearance forms when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Obaseki tasks Police Chief to apprehend UNIBEN graduate's killers within 7 days [Pulse.ng]
Obaseki tasks Police Chief to apprehend UNIBEN graduate's killers within 7 days [Pulse.ng]

Recommended articles

The victim was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community, Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. A source said that Glory, 22, was on her way home after processing her clearance forms when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Her corpse was later dropped close to her mother’s house. In a statement by the state government in Benin, communications and orientation commissioner Chris Nehikhare expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Funso Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act within the next seven days,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders