Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

The victim was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community, Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. A source said that Glory, 22, was on her way home after processing her clearance forms when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.
Her corpse was later dropped close to her mother’s house. In a statement by the state government in Benin, communications and orientation commissioner Chris Nehikhare expressed shock and sadness over the incident.
“Gov. Godwin Obaseki has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Funso Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act within the next seven days,” he said.