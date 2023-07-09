Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

The governor made the appeal in his goodwill message during the church service of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) on Sunday in Jos.

He expressed sadness at the loss of lives and destruction of properties in some communities in Riyom and Mangu Local Government Areas, urging the congregants to intercede for the state.

”This morning we had to bury 11 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I urge you to continue to pray for us as we govern. When united in purpose and prayers we will be able to surmount these challenges.

“Before long, the enemies we are seeing now, we are seeing them no more,” the governor said.

Mutfwang said that his administration inherited a lot of challenges from the past administration, but was determined to overcome them and take Plateau to greater heights.

According to him, the support of the church was crucial in helping his administration deliver good governance.

He said that the visit was to thank them for praying for his success during the elections and also to request them to be his partner in praying for the progress of the state and his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Rev. Joseph Kwaha, the Pastor in charge of the Local Church Council (LCC), urged the governor to be God fearing and always consult God through the scriptures in the discharge of his duties.

Kwaha said the church would continue to support him in prayers and counsel for the success of his administration and the progress of Plateau.