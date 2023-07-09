ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Governor, the support of the church was crucial in helping his administration deliver good governance.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Recommended articles

The governor made the appeal in his goodwill message during the church service of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) on Sunday in Jos.

He expressed sadness at the loss of lives and destruction of properties in some communities in Riyom and Mangu Local Government Areas, urging the congregants to intercede for the state.

”This morning we had to bury 11 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I urge you to continue to pray for us as we govern. When united in purpose and prayers we will be able to surmount these challenges.

“Before long, the enemies we are seeing now, we are seeing them no more,” the governor said.

Mutfwang said that his administration inherited a lot of challenges from the past administration, but was determined to overcome them and take Plateau to greater heights.

According to him, the support of the church was crucial in helping his administration deliver good governance.

He said that the visit was to thank them for praying for his success during the elections and also to request them to be his partner in praying for the progress of the state and his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Rev. Joseph Kwaha, the Pastor in charge of the Local Church Council (LCC), urged the governor to be God fearing and always consult God through the scriptures in the discharge of his duties.

Kwaha said the church would continue to support him in prayers and counsel for the success of his administration and the progress of Plateau.

The clerics in the church conducted a special prayer session for the governor for wisdom, fairness and selflessness in the discharge of his duties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Gunmen strike, kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau community

Gunmen strike, kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau community

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel