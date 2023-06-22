Gov. Mutfwang promises transparent, incorruptible governance

Mutfwang made the commitment, when Mr Adewole Oke, Research and Data Analyst and Social Innovator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-supported Nigeria Anti-Corruption Innovation Project visited him in Jos.

Oke was accompanied by Mr Friday Odeh, Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mr Andie Okon, Programme Manager, Open Contracting Partnership, and other partners.

The governor promised that all government transactions would be made open to public scrutiny, adding that his administration would not tolerate any form of corruption or sharp practices.

“We are committed to eliminating wastage in public service. We are also committed to transparency by ensuring that things are done the right way.

“We will be working on value addition by the grace of God, as you will see in the coming days.

“As someone from the private sector, I believe in getting value for money, and therefore, I will not engage in any process that is shrouded in secrecy.

“It is this secrecy that leads to corruption, and so we will try our best to be as transparent as possible,” he said.

He expressed his administration’s readiness to work with any development partner toward the growth of the state.

He equally promised to raise the bar of governance to attract more investors for development to thrive in the state.

He thanked UNDP for its numerous interventions in Plateau and promised to leverage on the existing relationship for the greater good of the state.

“We will fortify the existing partnership with UNDP to strengthen our transparency and accountability structures.

“Plateau will not joke with this rare opportunity so that our people can get value for their taxes,” the governor said.

Earlier, Oke explained that the anti-corruption project was being implemented in Plateau, Edo and Ekiti states, to strengthen public procurement processes.

This, according to him, is being done through technology-driven open contracting and open data procedures.

“Transparency and accountability are key mandates of the UNDP and that is why we are leveraging technology and innovation in improving governments’ procurement data processes.

“We look forward to more collaboration with your administration for the benefit of the people of Plateau state,” Oke said.

NAN reports that Plateau had in 2020 joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP), a global effort to make governments better, transparent, and accountable through co-creation of policies and programmes with citizens.

The state implemented its first OGP State Action Plan, 2021 to 2023, with commitments in open contracting, public participation in governance, and gender equity.

