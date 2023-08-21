ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that it was a fulfilment of his determination to open Plateau to investment opportunities and strengthen its transportation industry.

Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Plateau signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ValueJet Airline on Aug. 15 to allow the carrier to expand Jos-Abuja flight services. ValueJet had on Oct. 10, 2022, launched its inaugural flight and in February 2023 began flight services to Jos.

Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, signed the MoU on behalf of the airline, while the Plateau Commissioner of Transportation, Mr Jatau Gyang, who represented Gov. Mutfwang signed on behalf of the state government.

Speaking at the inaugural flight, Mutfwang said it was a fulfilment of his determination to open Plateau to investment opportunities and strengthen its transportation industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This a fulfilment of the promise made that we will enhance transportation in all dimensions both into and out of Plateau.

“Am glad that today we have revamped the Jos-Abuja route that had been left unattended to due to developments in the aviation sector,’’ he said.

The governor called on Plateau people and those desirous of visiting Plateau to take advantage of the flight operations. He enjoined federal agencies in Plateau such as the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies to also engage the private airline to make travel arrangements.

Earlier, Gyang said that the launch of the services would strengthen trade and tourism in the state. According to him, the upgrade of the Jos Airport to international status would reposition it to be the world’s busiest airport for passenger and cargo services.

In his remarks, General Manager of the Jos Airport, Mr Nantip Rindap said all necessary modalities had been put in place for the safety of passengers on the route. Head of Ground Operations of ValueJet Airline, Mrs Yewande Cole assured Plateau people that the airline would holistically add value to the state’s transport system.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries