Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mbah said road reconstruction and repairs have commenced within the state.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Mbah, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Transport, Obi Ozo, said this at the Passing-Out Parade of the 2023 Cadet Officers Basic Course at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy, Udi, on Friday.

At the parade, 264 cadet officers graduated after a six-month intensive course that included: drills, class work, moral instruction and daily physical fitness trek.

Mbah said that most people have entertained some form of apprehension about the safety of lives and property in recent times due to security breaches in parts of the state and the country in general.

He said: “I am happy to note that perhaps not for his (President Tinubu) intervention, the atmosphere for this event may not have been created.

“The President’s Matching Order probably halted the negative incident from drifting and interfering with activities at this end. We are grateful”.

Mbah noted that in demonstrating the level of seriousness the current administration attached to the road transportation sector, road reconstruction and repairs had since commenced within the state.

The governor said: “We are looking at further avenues of partnership with the Corps in order to deepen impact.

“As has been the case, the government is confident that such collaboration would enhance growth in security and other relevant sectors as most activities and occurrences have a road component to them.”

For the cadets, Mbah appreciated them for completing the course, while urging them not to constitute hazards on the road but to ensure professional conduct on the roads and other duty posts.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, FRSC Assistant Corps Marshal, Anthony Oko, commended the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, and his management team for funding and supporting the training of the cadet as well as kitting them.

“I will charge you to be good ambassadors of this academy and the FRSC, even as you are well-prepared to face the rigours of the task ahead,” he said.

At the brief graduation ceremony, the Cadets were decorated with their new ranks of Assistant Route Commanders and awarded their certificates.

