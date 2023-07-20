Gov Mbah constitutes multi-sectoral health committee on Anthrax disease
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has set up a State Multi-Sectoral Committee to prepare for the possible outbreak of Anthrax disease and any public health emergency in the state.
According to Onyia, members of the committee are: Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Acting Head; Dr Okolo Boniface, Director, Public Health Services, Ministry of Health; and Dr Chinyere Ezeudu, State Epidemiologist.
Others are: Dr Chika Okoro, World Health Organisation, Enugu State Coordinator; Dr Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, UNICEF, Enugu State; Chinasa Mbah.
State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA); and Isaac Obetta, Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health.
Also included in the committee are: Dr Chinelo Nnadi, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency; Dr Onyinye Chime.
Consultant Public Health Physician, ESUTTH, Parkane; Sunny Okafor, Ministry of Agriculture; Matthew Abia; Ministry of Environment; and Chidiogo Ave-Maria, PRO, Ministry of Health.
