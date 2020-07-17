Matawalle stated this when a high powered delegation of Security Chiefs, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle had initiated dialogue with the bandits which led to unconditional release of kidnap victims while repentant bandits voluntarily surrendered their arms to the authorities.

Matawalle said: “We are very appreciative of the concern shown by President Muhammadu Buhari by sending this high powered delegation of Service Chiefs to draw a road map that will lead to the final dislodgement of the unrepentant bandits.

“I still see dialogue and reconciliation as a good option, but the Federal Government needs to go further by introducing more incentives so as to keep the repentant bandits busy.

“Money should not be the issue here, rather, they should be given between two and three cows, be engaged in farming to enable them earn a good life.

“At the same time; a strong committee should be set up to ensure gradual, but complete disarmament of the bandits.

“They should also be asked to wipe out their groups “Daba”, operational hideouts and camps so that they can fully be within the communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Adamu said the delegation was in the state under presidential order to find and appraise salient reasons why the insecurity in the northwest continued unabated despite measures put in place.

The IGP was accompanied in the visit by the Ahmed Rufai, Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Mr Yusuf Magaji, Director, Department of State Security Service (DSS), and AVM Mohammed Saliu, Chief of Defence Intelligence.