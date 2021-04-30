National Qur’anic Recitation Competition winner gets N5m, appointment from Gov Matawalle

Gov. Matawalle also appointed Gusau as his Senior Special Assistant.

The governor also awarded 10 other participants of the competition N1 million each and appointed them as aides.

The governor said the cash award was aimed at encouraging teaching and learning especially among youths of the state in Islamic religion.

He promised his continued support to the teaching, learning and protection of the Holy Qur’an.

He urged the people to continue to pray for their leaders and for the peaceful coexistence of the people.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Muqabala (contest) Standing Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Ruwan-Dorowa and the state Chairman of the National Centre for Qur’anic Reciters, Mallam Yassir Dalla-Dalla thanked the governor for his support to the organizers of the competition which led to the emergence of the national over-all winner from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last time Zamfara won the national overall winner of the Qur’anic recitation competition was 10 years ago.