Gov Makinde suddenly ends prayer service over Alao-Akala’s death

Makinde, who called for a minute silence for the late politician who was governor between 2007 and 2011, after having earlier served as deputy governor from 2003 to 2007, prayed God to grant repose to his soul.

He said: “I am here with the speech prepared for this event, but I have just been informed about the death of a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.”

The governor condoled with the immediate family members of Alao-Akala, all residents of the state and political associates over the demise of the former governor.