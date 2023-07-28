Breaking news:
Gov. Lawal honours pilgrim who returned $80,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor commended the woman for her uncommon sincerity.

The pilgrim who is from Bungudu Local Government handed over the 80,000 dollars, about ₦64.24 million, to officials of Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency who returned the money to the owner.

The governor commended the woman for her “uncommon sincerity”.

“We have seen a clear example of honesty worth emulating from Hajiya Aisha; believe me, not everyone will find such a huge amount of money at a place where there was no one, and return it.

“The Zamfara Government will do the needful to help the family of Hajiya Aisha; President Bola Tinubu will also honour her for this act of honesty,” Lawal said.

Earlier, the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru also said her action had generated respect for the entire people of Zamfara. Attahiru commended the state government for recognising her, adding that the gesture would encourage others.

Responding, Guru-Nahuche who narrated how the incident happened in Saudi Arabia, thanked the state government for recognising her effort.

