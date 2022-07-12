RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Lalong hails nomination of Nigerian as Registrar at International Court of Justice

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong has expressed delight at the shortlisting of Mr Ibrahim Pam as the only Nigerian among 12 candidates for the position of Registrar at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

plateau-governor-simon-lalong (Leadership)
plateau-governor-simon-lalong (Leadership)

Pam is currently Executive Director, Green Climate Fund in South Korea.

Recommended articles

Lalong expressed his delight in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday by his spokesman, Dr Makut Macham.

The governor expressed confidence that Pam would be successful in the selection process because of his qualifications, experience and knowledge.

“Pam has worked for more than two decades in the area of International Criminal Justice, investigations and prosecution of the Rome Statutes.

“He is also experienced in crime investigation, internal oversight, administrative and criminal investigations, fraud risk management and fraud prevention among others.

“These will bring enormous value to the office when Pam gets appointed.

“He has worked previously and meritoriously at The Hague and at the African Development Bank,’’ the governor said.

He described Pam’s shortlisting as pride for Plateau, for Nigeria and for the entire African continent.

Lalong wished Pam well, assuring him of the support and prayers of the people and government of Plateau, while urging him to continue to demonstrate the true Plateau spirit of resilience, honesty, diligence and excellence.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We paid terrorists in dollars - Abuja-Kaduna train victim revealed

We paid terrorists in dollars - Abuja-Kaduna train victim revealed

2023: C/River APC backs Shettima’s choice as presidential running mate

2023: C/River APC backs Shettima’s choice as presidential running mate

Gov. Lalong hails nomination of Nigerian as Registrar at International Court of Justice

Gov. Lalong hails nomination of Nigerian as Registrar at International Court of Justice

Shettima: We must rise above religious bigotry to progress — APC Ghana

Shettima: We must rise above religious bigotry to progress — APC Ghana

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders an investigation into Lagos boat accident

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Lagos PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to scrap levies on food

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

ASUU: “Enough is enough, Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

ASUU: “Enough is enough,” Buhari tells striking varsity teachers

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari