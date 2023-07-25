ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the officials to strive to foster an environment of open communication and collaboration where ideas are freely shared and constructive dialogue are encouraged.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]

Kefas made the call on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Abuja at the opening of an induction course/retreat for Taraba Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Legislators and members of the Judiciary.

The retreat which was organised by Euclase Resources Limited, was to remind the officials of their roles and build synergy among them. The governor said that the induction was designed to provide the official necessary knowledge, insight and tools to excel in their respective roles.

According to him, it is also aimed at making you work harmoniously towards our shared vision of a prosperous Taraba.

As we dive in the various aspects of governance, policy making and public service during this retreat, let us always remember that the welfare of our people should always be at the core of every decision we make.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that leadership is not about privilege but about service and sacrifice.

“I call on each of you to lead by example, to be accessible to the people and to remain grounded in the reality of their lives

“In the pursuit of our common goal, I urge you all to uphold the values of transparency, accountability and good governance,” he said.

Agbu urged the officials to strive to foster an environment of open communication and collaboration where ideas are freely shared and constructive dialogue are encouraged. He expressed confidence in the ability of the officials to work for the state, to rise to the occasion and serve the people with utmost dedication and integrity.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of Taraba, Chief Gebon Kataps said it was imperative that the officials remain steadfast in their commitment to sustainable development.

He urged them to familiarise themselves with the functions and responsibilities of their respective ministries as it would form the foundation upon which a prosperous future can be built.

He said that Taraba possesses a remarkable comparative advantage in the production of tea, coffee, animal production, cocoa production, sesame seeds, soybeans, waterfalls, rivers, high-speed wind, and an array of solid minerals.

Kataps said that the precious resources hold the key to the economic prosperity and sustainable development of the state.

“Now is the time to capitalise on these advantages, leveraging our resources to create employment opportunities for our vibrant youths, empower our farmers, and establish an inviting environment for potential investors.

“The future of Taraba hinges on the judicious utilisation of our comparative advantages; together, let us work towards building a prosperous economy that will benefit not only the present generation but also generations to come,” he said.

