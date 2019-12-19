Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday presented a budget of N213.6billion for 2020 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

During the presentation, Ishaku said the budget tagged “Budget of Accelerated Growth and Development”, was aimed at accelerating the development of the state.

He said the budget was made up of N71.5billion recurrent expenditure, representing 33.5 per cent and N142.6billion capital expenditure, representing 66.5 per cent.

Ishaku said Works and Transport was allocated the highest amount of N77 billion representing 36.6 percent of the budget.

He also confirmed receipt of N21.8billion refund from Federal Government on federal roads constructed by the state out of the N42.2billion expended on the project.

Mr Albasu Kunini, the Speaker of the house commended the governor for paying attention to critical infrastructure and specific needs of the people of the state.

Kunini said the 2020 budget when passed into law will further consolidate on the numerous gains made by the administration.

The budget was higher than the 2019 figure by 31.63 per cent.