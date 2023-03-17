ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Ganduje donates ₦‎250m to victims of market fire disasters in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has donated ₦‎250 million to victims of fire outbreaks that engulfed Kurmi, Singa and Rimi markets.

Ganduje1
Ganduje1

Recommended articles

It said Gov. Ganduje sympathised with the victims and prayed for Allah’s Blessing and Divine replacement from Allah of what they lost in the outbreak.

“A Committee was raised to screen the magnitude of the tragic disasters, as some victims lost their properties more than others. The committee will look into how individual victims should be assisted,” the statement said.

Ganduje assured that the donation had been handed over to the committee for onward distribution to the affected victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another development, Senator Barau Jibrin, also donated ₦‎20 million during the meeting, saying he was only aligning with the humanitarian face of Gov. Ganduje.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We will resist attempt to militarise elections in Cross River, PDP threatens

We will resist attempt to militarise elections in Cross River, PDP threatens

PDP raises concern over resurgent attacks in Kaduna State

PDP raises concern over resurgent attacks in Kaduna State

Gov. Ganduje donates ₦‎250m to victims of market fire disasters in Kano

Gov. Ganduje donates ₦‎250m to victims of market fire disasters in Kano

Delta to float Entertainment Trust Fund for creative industry – Okowa

Delta to float Entertainment Trust Fund for creative industry – Okowa

Your religion won’t determine your place in my government  —  Tinubu

Your religion won’t determine your place in my government  —  Tinubu

Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

Activists submit petition for Bawa’s removal to Buhari

Activists submit petition for Bawa’s removal to Buhari

Gov Abiodun approves ₦75m loan for plank sellers, butchers

Gov Abiodun approves ₦75m loan for plank sellers, butchers

INEC denies awarding election materials contract to APC guber candidate

INEC denies awarding election materials contract to APC guber candidate

Pulse Sports

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC