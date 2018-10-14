news

A video of the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor has surfaced on social media.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by Daily Nigerian shows Ganduje receiving money from some people.

The Kano state Governor was later seen hiding the money into his native wear and an envelope.

Kano state Govt reacts

In its reaction, the Kano state Government dismissed the video describing it as a blackmail tool.

According to Daily Nigerian, the Kano state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba said “We wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if indeed there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned.

“The government of Kano state is taking this matter seriously, and will exploit every appropriate and legal avenue to ensure that it gets to the root of the matter and the perpetrators are brought to book.”

15 to 25 percent kickbacks

Some contractors who spoke to Daily Nigerian also revealed that the Kano Governor receives 15 to 25 percent bribe from every contract carried out in the state.

A source who agreed to work on the 10-month operation said he chose to be part of the project so corruption can be exposed in Nigeria.

“If my aim is to blackmail or extort the governor, I would have used the videos get over a billion settlement or force the governor to pay the hundreds of millions of naira the state is owing my company or force him to pay back all the money I paid him as kickbacks.

“We believe if public office holders are exposed, there will be sanity in the system even if I will not be the beneficiary in future,” the source added.

Ganduje’s lips service to anti-corruption fight

Governor Ganduje, in August, signed an executive order on Open Government Partnership (OGP).

According to Daily Nigerian, he said the move was aimed at deepening “institutional reforms, fight corruption, and grant citizens’ right of access to public records and information and to enable citizens to effectively participate in governance.”

“On the premise of answering the call of President Muhammadu Buhari, that Nigeria must fight corruption to a standstill, Ganduje becomes very committed in the OGP project,” he added.

Buhari orders probe

The report also revealed that President Buhari has ordered an investigation into the matter.

According to Daily Nigerian, a source said that the President has asked security agencies to go through the video and give a recommendation on the matter.

Buhari is expected to act on the recommendation as soon as the report is submitted, the source added.

Many sins of Ganduje

Allegations of Governor Ganduje’s corrupt tendencies have surfaced, with some claiming that tax companies belonging to his allies have been reaping residents of their hard earned money without any response from the government.

ALSO READ: You have corruption on your nose, Obasanjo fires Buhari

A source also revealed that a member of the House of Reps who wants to return to the legislature, was asked to buy a brand new car for the Kano state Governor’s wife, who sources say is very influential, and also, ‘settle’ Ganduje’s cronies.

Executive Order Number 6

President Buhari recently ordered the full implementation of Executive Order Number 6 which he signed in July 2018.

In-line with the full implementation, 50 high profile Nigerians have been banned from travelling abroad, a move that has been condemned by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Premium Times, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said those on the list are individuals whose assets are from N50m above and are being investigated for corruption.