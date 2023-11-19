Gov Fubara not loud but strong, resilient – Commissioner

Johnson said this during an interaction with executives of Rivers Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The chapel had visited the commissioner to present him with an invitation ahead of their forthcoming Correspondents’ Week in December.

The commissioner assured the chapel of cooperation with journalists, especially representatives of the national dailies in the state.

He also promised to always key into laudable programmes of the group.

According to him, the synergy will assist in reducing unverified news reports about the government.

“Gov. Siminialaye Fubara is not loud but very strong and resilient; he is committed to the development of the state.

“Therefore, we must be able to bond as a family because if we keep bickering and thinking we are impressing the public with unverified and embellished reportage, we end up hurting our very existence by scaring away potential investors,” he said.

Johnson also said that he was planning a visit to the state commissioner of police to make some appeals and urged the force to rejig its crime-fighting strategies.

“I will plead with the police to stop parading suspected criminals and allow room for adjudication, as such parades rather created stigma on the status of the state and affected individuals, whether proven guilty or otherwise by competent courts.

“My second appeal would be that the Police stop roadblocks; it’s a lot easier catching a criminal in the act than letting them know that the police had sited a roadblock to hunt them down.

“The police should begin to rejig their entire crime-fighting strategies because when crime is reduced, the state will enjoy a more positive ambience for business and development,” the commissioner added.