Gov. Fayemi signs 6 bills into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday signed six bills recently passed by the State House of Assembly into law, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The bills signed into law are the Ekiti State Audit Service Commission (Second Amendment) Law, 2022, Ekiti knowledge Zone Authority Law, 2022, Ekiti State Economic Development Council (First Amendment) Law, 2022.

Others are: Creation of three Local Council Development Areas in Ekiti State Law, 2022, Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti Law, 2022 and Ekiti State Legislative Fund Management (Re: Enactment Law, 2022)

Fayemi who spoke shortly after signing the bills to law in Ado-Ekiti, said that the laws would enhance the living standard of Ekiti people and as well strengthen good governance.

He said that the Ekiti Knowledge Zone Authority Law, 2022, was enacted to provide enabling environment for investors and boost the state economic development drive.

The governor said the Ekiti State Legislative Fund Management (Re: Enactment Law, 2022) was in accordance with the separation of powers.

He assured the gathering that the incoming administration would continue to promote harmonious relationship among the executive, judiciary and the legislative arms of government.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, commended Fayemi for his outstanding achievements within the last four years.

